The Maryville Parks and Recreation board recently approved new codes of conduct for all coaches and parents involved in youth sports.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Parks and Recreation board on Monday approved new codes of conduct for all coaches and parents involved with youth sports.

Kristy McLain, recreation supervisor, said the guidelines were written to help remind adults of what she and Recreation and Athletics Coordinator Alex Bean called the three Fs of youth sports: fun, focus and fueling the basics.

