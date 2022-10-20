MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Parks and Recreation board on Monday approved new codes of conduct for all coaches and parents involved with youth sports.
Kristy McLain, recreation supervisor, said the guidelines were written to help remind adults of what she and Recreation and Athletics Coordinator Alex Bean called the three Fs of youth sports: fun, focus and fueling the basics.
McLain said she hopes the conduct guidelines can be a helpful tool for coaches as part of a concerted effort to shift the culture of some sports programs. In MPR’s youth recreational leagues, she said, the primary goal should be to build a strong foundation for kids of interest in sports and the skills needed to play them.
“Our main focus for our youth is to set those standards for those coaches, that we want (kids) to learn more of the basics,” McLain said during the parks board’s Monday meeting. “It’s not a lot of our volunteer coaches (who) can always execute that plan, because one you get your team started and have all the kids running around, it gets to be a little hectic. So we want to, like I said, set those standards for them and make it easier for them.”
It also — yes — addresses behavior that isn’t always serving as a positive model for the kids participating.
McLain said there are “very few coaches” who regularly display such behavior — like aggressively belittling officials or coaching in a way that takes the emphasis off of fostering interest and skill growth among all youth participants — and said MPR is “blessed with very good coaches.”
But she emphasized that a wholesale culture change to keep adults — coaches, parents and spectators — focused on modeling positive behavior for kids would take hard work.
For coaches, that means changing behaviors after years of well-intentioned routine. McLain said that, for example, often veteran coaches especially do not attend preseason coaches’ meetings, “but we’re trying to stress the importance of it because we’re trying to kind of change that culture of how the coaches and parents conduct themselves.”
That will require buy-in from all involved.
The codes spell out that MPR staff will work with anyone who isn’t meeting the standards laid out, but continuing to violate them will result in removal from a game or league, whether it’s a parent, coach or spectator.
The new parental code of conduct will be handed out upon registration in a youth sports league. And at each site where games will be played, MPR plans to post signs outlining expectations of spectators to watch respectfully.
“They’re basically saying for the spectators to understand that these are kids and this is their game, that the coaches and umpires are humans and (the coaches are volunteers), and then that these games are just for fun and that positive encouragement is what’s most encouraged,” McLain said. “…Kind of trying to make it fun, but most importantly, just really stress that we’re trying to change that angry parent culture.”
Ultimately, McLain said the codes are designed to help stem the bleeding of youth coaches and officials across the country, who often face verbal abuse that they more and more frequently are deciding isn’t worth it. It’s the first step in building a support system for the adults who officiate or volunteer to coach youth sports, McLain said. In the future, MPR plans to keep expanding other resources available to coaches in how to more effectively teach the sport they’re coaching, and to provide more training opportunities for officials.
“But (we’re) trying to stress that, I mean, we want that culture knocked out,” McLain said. “We want our kids to be successful in the programs that we have.”
Other MPR notes
- Registration is open until Oct. 27 for a pickleball tournament to be held Oct. 29 at the Maryville Community Center. Register in-person at the community center, over the phone at 660-562-2923 or online at mpr.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs. Cost is $40 per team.
- MPR is holding a trunk or treat event at the parking lot in Donaldson Westside Park on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
- MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said that by next week, all lights in the community center parking lot will have been replaced with LEDs.
- The slide repairs at the Maryville Aquatic Center have been completed in preparation for next summer.
- Construction at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play is largely finished, Stubblefield said, including the addition of shade structures and a shelter. Work continues on the new restroom facility and concrete pathing to and from the new additions.