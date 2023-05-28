PEO - Beu

Chapter KP PCE committee co-chairs Jean Calkins, left, and Karen Pfost, right, stand with Kristi Beu, recipient of their chapter’s continuing education grant.

 SUBMITTED BY P.E.O. CHAPTER KP

MARYVILLE, Mo. — P.E.O. Chapter KP recently announced Kristi Beu as the recipient of a $1,000 grant.

According to a news release, the grant is provided through the P.E.O.’s Program of Continuing Education.

