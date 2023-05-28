MARYVILLE, Mo. — P.E.O. Chapter KP recently announced Kristi Beu as the recipient of a $1,000 grant.
According to a news release, the grant is provided through the P.E.O.’s Program of Continuing Education.
Beu is a fifth grade special education teacher at Maryville Middle School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and is enrolled in an online program offered by Northwest Missouri State University that will allow her to earn a teaching certification and a master’s in special education. Beu plans to teach special education at Maryville High School upon completion of the coursework.
“She is passionate about helping her students thrive and finds working in special education very rewarding,” the release noted.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic education organization where women celebrate the advancement of women. The organization assists women of all ages in their education pursuits by providing scholarships, grants and loans. The group has more than 200,000 members across the United States and Canada. There are 5,800 chapters. Chapter KP is one of three chapters in Maryville.
