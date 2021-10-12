CLARINDA, Iowa — Clarinda Regional Health Center’s Director of Clinics, Amy Roop, announced the addition of Dr. Blake Bodendorfer, an orthopedic surgeon, to the center’s Specialty Clinic team.
According to a press release, Bodendorfer is a board-eligible orthopedic surgeon from Miller Orthopedic Specialists who specializes in sports medicine and the shoulder, elbow, hip and knee regions.
“We already have an exceptional team of orthopedic providers, but the addition of Dr. Bodendorfer will offer our patients increased availability and add another great option for those needing orthopedic care close to home,” Roop said.
Bodendorfer will provide procedures — including Tommy John surgery, rotator cuff repairs, shoulder replacements, ACL reconstruction, joint injections and fracture care — on-site at CRHC, stated a news release.
Before joining the Miller Orthopedic Specialists, Bodendorfer received advanced training as a Fellow in Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery at the internationally recognized Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. This experience allowed him to work with athletic teams such as the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls and Chicago Fire. He is currently a team physician for the NCAA Division I University of Nebraska-Omaha men’s ice hockey team, NJCAA Iowa Western Reivers and the NAIA College of Saint Mary Flames.
On Oct. 5, Bodendorfer began seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic. A press release noted he will visit the clinic the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
For more information about the Specialty Clinic and its providers, visit www.clarindahealth.com.