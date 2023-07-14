MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Optimist Club of Maryville hosted its annual Kids Fishing Contest at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on Saturday, July 1. Registration began at 8 a.m. and fishing continued until 11 a.m. Thirty-seven participants fished in the contest.
While children fished, members of the club walked around to measure and document the length of each fish caught. At the end of time, participants submitted their tally sheets of the fish caught. Club members reviewed results and determined the prize winners for two age groups: 0- to 9-year-olds and 10- to 15-year-olds.
Winners in the 0-to-9-years-old age group included Karlee Sherry, Ravenwood, for the largest fish at 20 inches; runner-up was Parker Laney, Maryville, 15 inches.
For the smallest fish there was a tie between Connor Volner, Maitland, and Boyd Ridler, Maryville, who each caught a 4½-inch fish.
Landon Burgess, Stanberry, won for the most fish with 20.
Winners in the 10-to-15-years-old age group include Jenna Pappert, Ravenwood, for the largest fish at 17 inches; Ben Rolf, Tarkio, for the most fish with 14; and Raedyn Phillips, Savannah, for the smallest fish 3½ inches.
A rod and reel or fishing equipment packet was presented to each age group winner for the largest fish, the most fish and the smallest fish.
The organization provided Kool Kats, a shaved ice treat, for all participants to enjoy during their fishing experience. Participants’ names were drawn for a chance to win a small container of fishing equipment.
Those winners included Xander Lager, Maryville; Jace Phillips, Savannah; Finn Hurst, Tarkio; Tristen Ridler, Maryville; Hayden Yaple, Maryville; Kyla Pulley, Barnard; Gorden Wiederholt, Ravenwood; Lou Glaub, Weston; and Jack Glaub, Weston.