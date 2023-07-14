7-13 Optimist Kids Fishing.jpg

Participants in the Optimist Club of Maryville’s Youth Fishing Tournament are shown with their Kool Kats treats at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

 SUBMITTED BY OPTIMISTS CLUB OF MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Optimist Club of Maryville hosted its annual Kids Fishing Contest at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on Saturday, July 1. Registration began at 8 a.m. and fishing continued until 11 a.m. Thirty-seven participants fished in the contest.

While children fished, members of the club walked around to measure and document the length of each fish caught. At the end of time, participants submitted their tally sheets of the fish caught. Club members reviewed results and determined the prize winners for two age groups: 0- to 9-year-olds and 10- to 15-year-olds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags