We’re in the final week of a 30-day open comment period on Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposed rule that would add some new requirements for Missouri libraries seeking supplemental funding via state aid and federal grant funding. The new rules are primarily concerned with access to materials based on age. If you are considering sending comments to Secretary Ashcroft, here are six things to know about how the proposed rule could affect your local library.
The state funding affected by this rule comprises around 2 percent of our library’s annual operating budget, but compliance would also affect our access to federal grant money available to libraries through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, as administered by the Missouri State Library.
Maryville Public Library currently spends around 40 paid staff hours per year fulfilling existing reporting requirements to obtain that supplemental funding from state and federal sources, and also to provide necessary transparency.
Like most if not all public libraries, MPL already has a collection development policy that is open for public view, and a procedure that allows cardholders and library taxpayers to submit a challenge for materials included in the collection. Such is a good standard in providing representation with taxation.
In accordance with state law, MPL is governed by a nine-member board of trustees representing local library taxpayers. One of their many responsibilities is to approve that collection development policy to be carried out by the library director and staff. This arrangement is a textbook example of local control by the local taxpayers who provide 80-90 percent of the library’s funding.
Vagueness presents the biggest risk: One of our concerns about the rule is that it seems to mandate library control of “age-appropriate materials” without defining standards related to that. We consider the term vague enough to present a risk of misinterpretation and misuse of the new rule.
Some good news: While special interest groups on all sides practice showmanship for their intended audiences, all we see at MPL is that toddlers and kids up through sixth grade continue to ask for books on tractors, animals, TV characters, humor, World War II, unicorns and mysteries.
Regardless of where you stand on Secretary Ashcroft’s rule, MPL encourages all state and local taxpayers to weigh in this week by sending comments to Office of the Missouri Secretary of State, P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102 or by emailing comments@sos.mo.gov (It’s advised to type the proposed rule number, 15 CSR 30-200.015, in the subject field).
Stephanie Patterson is the director of the Maryville Public Library.