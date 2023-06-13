NW Octogenarian Grad

Greg Haddock, the associate provost of graduate studies and special programs at Northwest, places a master's degree hood on Gordon Hill during the university’s commencement ceremony May 6.

 LAUREN ADAMS/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — As Northwest Missouri State University’s newest graduates crossed the commencement stage at Bearcat Stadium in May, it was Gordon Hill who drew the loudest applause and a standing ovation from people in the crowd that day.

Hill, at age 85, was Northwest’s eldest graduate this spring, earning a Master of Arts degree in English — just 60 years after completing a bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

