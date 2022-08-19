8-18 NW UPD awards.jpg

University Police Lt. Anthony Williams congratulates Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice as he was recognized Friday with the Raymond L. Ottman University Police Department Community Service Award.

 NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, during the institution’s fall All-Employee Meeting on Friday, Aug. 12, recognized four community members with its Monica C. McCollough University Police Department Service Award and inaugural Raymond L. Ottman University Police Department Community Service Award.

According to a news release, the department honored local licensed clinical social workers Jen Gentry, Cali Lloyd and Trenton Mooney with the McCollough Award for their assistance with responding to traumatic events at Northwest. Additionally, they have collaborated with Horace Mann Laboratory School staff, students and parents on safety plans and assisting students in crisis.

8-18 NW UPD awards 2.jpg

Northwest’s University Police Department on Friday honored local licensed clinical social workers Trenton Mooney, Cali Lloyd and Jen Gentry with its Monica C. McCollough University Police Department Service Award.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags