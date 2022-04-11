MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University will observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month throughout April with a series of educational activities and programs to raise awareness of sexual assault and prevent sexual violence.
“The reality of sexual assault awareness month is to shine light on something that we typically don’t talk about,” said Ben Moran, Northwest’s Green Dot and violence prevention coordinator. “Sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and interpersonal violence is happening, whether we’re talking about it or not. The goal is to be able to bring people together, survivors who have experienced it, allies and advocates who are supportive of it, and make sure that everyone’s part of the solution.”
According to a news release, the month includes “What Were You Wearing,” an exhibit displaying clothing and stories of sexual assault survivors. It is intended to combat the belief that sexual assault happens because of a person’s clothing. The exhibit will be accessible throughout the month in the university’s Administration Building.
Wellness Services is partnering with The Northwest Missourian and North Star Advocacy Center to publish “Letters from ...,” which gives sexual assault survivors and allies an opportunity to share their stories of assault and violence. Each week, testimonies and submissions will be published online and printed by The Missourian with the goal of providing a voice to individuals who may not have the means to speak up.
The partnership is intended to help raise awareness of sexual assault and violence happening in the community and the resources available, a news release mentioned. Letters may be submitted to lettersfrom00@gmail.com.
Additional Sexual Assault Awareness Month activities and programs at Northwest are provided below.
From 5 to 9 p.m. on April 12 in the Student Union, there will be interactive training to learn the Green Dot Bystander method. Students will practice all components of being an active bystander, from warning signs to resources. Snacks and drinks will be provided, and a T-shirt and certification are awarded upon completion. To register, visit bit.ly/GreenDotTraining.
On April 20, there will be a violence prevention wellness workshop at 4 p.m. in Meeting Room D at the Student Union. A news release noted the event will teach the basics of consent and violence prevention and how to stay safe in relationships in the digital age of dating.
There will be a dodgeball tournament hosted by Campus Recreation, the Student Activities Council and Wellness Services at 6 p.m. on April 21 in the Student Rec Center. Students are encouraged to bring canned and dry food donations for North Star Advocacy Center. Prizes and food will be provided.
The Interfraternity Council will perform its annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” a march against rape, sexual assault and gender violence. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on April 26 at the Memorial Bell Tower. Men will walk in high heels, and women will march with them to help raise awareness of domestic violence, abuse and all forms of violence, a press release mentioned.
On April 27, all students and employees are encouraged to wear denim to show support for survivors of sexual assault and violence. To learn more, visit denimdayinfo.org.