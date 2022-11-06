11-12-20 Veterans Day Northwest 7 (copy)
The university plans to commemorate the day this year with exhibits and activities from 7 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University, in collaboration with the Show-Me GOLD program, Missouri Army National Guard and the Student Veteran Association, will commemorate Veterans day this fall with military exhibits and activities from 7-10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.

The come-and-go event will feature various stations for attendees to visit. The stations will include a ruck pack march, which challenges attendees to walk a lap on the indoor track wearing a weighted backpack in honor of a veteran. The event also will feature a push-up and pull-up competition, sled relays, military vehicles and free coffee for veterans. Attendees may also write cards of gratitude to military members.

