MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Student Senate plans to host its annual spring blood drive with the Community Blood Center April 20-22 at the J.W. Jones Student Union.
According to a news release, Northwest students and employees as well as community members are invited to donate blood between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Tower View Room, located on the third floor of the student union. Interested donors should use the group code CZ to reserve an appointment at savealifenow.org/group; walk-ins will also be accepted on the days of the blood drive.
“Giving blood is such an awesome way to give back to your community,” Joseph Etheridge, a Student Senate junior class representative and civic service chair, said.
For more information, contact Student Senate’s Civic Committee at sencivc@nwmissouri.edu or 660-562-1218 or the Community Blood Center at 800-245-7035.