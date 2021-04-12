Northwest Student Senate blood drive

Northwest students and employees took time to donate blood during Student Senate's winter blood drive in February. The Senate is sponsoring its spring blood drive April 20-22.

 TODD WEDDLE/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Student Senate plans to host its annual spring blood drive with the Community Blood Center April 20-22 at the J.W. Jones Student Union.

According to a news release, Northwest students and employees as well as community members are invited to donate blood between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Tower View Room, located on the third floor of the student union. Interested donors should use the group code CZ to reserve an appointment at savealifenow.org/group; walk-ins will also be accepted on the days of the blood drive.

“Giving blood is such an awesome way to give back to your community,” Joseph Etheridge, a Student Senate junior class representative and civic service chair, said.

For more information, contact Student Senate’s Civic Committee at sencivc@nwmissouri.edu or 660-562-1218 or the Community Blood Center at 800-245-7035.

