Skelton scholarship

Olivia Parker, left, of Pickering, was awarded the Luther C. (Luke) Skelton Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Parker stands with Jim Skelton, son of Luke Skelton.

 LAUREN ADAMS/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Olivia Parker, a Northwest Missouri State University student, recently received the Luther C. (Luke) Skelton Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Parker, daughter of Matthew and Amber Parker, is a freshman studio art major with a drawing emphasis and is from Pickering, Missouri. To be considered for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in a full course load for the academic year. Preference is given to students from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins as well as students preparing to teach, as evidenced by a declared major in any content area within the field of teacher education.

