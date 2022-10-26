MARYVILLE, Mo. — Olivia Parker, a Northwest Missouri State University student, recently received the Luther C. (Luke) Skelton Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Parker, daughter of Matthew and Amber Parker, is a freshman studio art major with a drawing emphasis and is from Pickering, Missouri. To be considered for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in a full course load for the academic year. Preference is given to students from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins as well as students preparing to teach, as evidenced by a declared major in any content area within the field of teacher education.
The scholarship honors Luther “Luke” C. Skelton, who served as a teacher, coach and superintendent at Hopkins Public Schools between 1942 and 1950. Skelton was known for having an outstanding ability to discern his students’ individual talents and needs as well as his unfaltering commitment to helping students develop into intelligent and thoughtful men and women, a press release from the university said.
For more information about the Luther C. Skelton Scholarship or to make a tax-deductible gift to benefit the university, contact Northwest’s Office of University Advancement at 660-562-1248 or visit nwmissouri.edu/alumni.