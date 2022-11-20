This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Associate teacher Racheal Wood works with kids in the infant and toddler area of the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families. The early childhood program at the Leet Center is going strong a year after it opened.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two years after Northwest Missouri State University’s School of Education received a state grant to offer a child care and early education program, and one year after the university opened its early child care center, the program is thriving and helping people of all ages advance their learning.
“We’re working every day to make it better,” said Laura King, the director of Northwest’s Horace Mann Laboratory School and the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families, in a news release. “It’s a partnership with our families, with our teachers, with our pre-service teachers. It’s been a real blessing, and to see how far we’ve come in one year is a huge accomplishment.”
In 2020, the Missouri Department of Social Services awarded $1.6 million to Northwest, designating it one of five Missouri higher education institutions to receive Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Child Care Plan funding aimed at improving the quality and availability of child care and early education programs.
As a result, Northwest reconfigured the Leet Center in Everett W. Brown Education Hall, which also serves preschool children ages 3 to 5, by transforming a preschool classroom into a space that opened in 2021 and now provides infant and toddler child care for children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 3 years.
To get to that point, School of Education faculty and pre-service teachers invested time in professional development and research to perfect every aspect of the child care center. Additionally, the child care center earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), which is granted based on evidence showing the center is meeting educational guidelines — a major milestone in just its first year.
Since the child care center’s opening, staff have continuously adapted their practices to best meet the needs of the families they serve.
“It’s been amazing to see it make it a year and be successful,” said Michelle Vaught, a lead teacher at the child care center. “To see all of the work that went into simply just getting us open, and we’re thriving and we’re fully licensed. We’re fully NAEYC-accredited, and we did all of that in a year and that’s huge.”
With more than 20 children attending the center this fall, the facility is at its capacity and enrolling others from its waiting list as children progress to other classrooms. Families served by the Leet Center may participate in the Missouri child care subsidy program, which provides child care support to families who need it most.
At the same time, the early child care center helps Northwest provide valuable profession-based, clinical experience for early childhood majors in combination with the Leet Center’s mission as a community hub for quality child care with expert, professional supervision — providing a win-win for future teachers and families in surrounding communities.
“They’ve really stepped up to the plate, and they’ve done so well,” King said of the students gaining experience at the early childhood center, which maintains a 4-to-1 child-to-staff ratio. “We have a great little community.”
Lexy Minton, a junior early childhood major from St. Joseph, transferred to Northwest last year and began working at the early childhood center during her first semester at the university. She said she appreciates the opportunity to take her classroom learning to the center and work alongside experienced early childhood teachers.
“We get to see the teachers model it and act it out, and we get to see firsthand how they handle situations,” Minton said. “That’s been really helpful for me. I’ve realized how children can learn through play at such a young age.”
Throughout each day, staff move from room to room to ensure each child’s needs are met. Each classroom maintains a set of goals that help guide lead teachers and practicum students through activities and help children achieve developmental milestones such as crawling, walking and self-feeding. A mobile app also helps staff communicate in real-time and share updates with parents about their child’s activities and development.
The makeup of each classroom also evolves as the children grow. In the infant room, items are arranged to encourage crawling, and small tables help children learn to pull up to a standing position. A toddler room includes climbing structures and sometimes an obstacle course to help children work on balance and coordination. Items such as books, colored shape-sorters and puzzles are readily accessible to help children develop fine motor and gross motor skills. In the 2-year-old classroom, children set and clean their tables.
“Everything is set up in a specific way,” Vaught said. “The cool thing is the activities are easy to hard, and they go left to right, and so that helps them with early reading skills. Then, as they develop their skills, the activities get harder. It’s very interesting how it goes and how intentional everything is.”