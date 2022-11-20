11-17 NW child care 1.jpg

Associate teacher Racheal Wood works with kids in the infant and toddler area of the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families. The early childhood program at the Leet Center is going strong a year after it opened.

 LAUREN ADAMS/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two years after Northwest Missouri State University’s School of Education received a state grant to offer a child care and early education program, and one year after the university opened its early child care center, the program is thriving and helping people of all ages advance their learning.

“We’re working every day to make it better,” said Laura King, the director of Northwest’s Horace Mann Laboratory School and the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families, in a news release. “It’s a partnership with our families, with our teachers, with our pre-service teachers. It’s been a real blessing, and to see how far we’ve come in one year is a huge accomplishment.”

11-17 NW child care 2.jpg

Student worker Kristiana Wolfgeher, a freshman human services major from Kansas City, keeps an eye on children on the playground.
