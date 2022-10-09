Northwest logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is inviting the community to join in celebrating LGBTQIA+ History Month, which includes a variety of activities hosted by the university.

“Everyone should get involved with the events coming to campus because they offer a diverse experience and allow people to better understand themselves and others,” said Brittany Roberts, diversity and inclusion coordinator, in a statement. “A lot of people worked hard to pave the way of inclusivity for this community. It is our duty to grow, educate ourselves, and continue paving the way further.”

