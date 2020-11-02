MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Social Services has awarded more than $1.6 million to Northwest Missouri State University to expand and improve its early child care program for local families and enhance learning for students.
Northwest was designated as one of five Missouri higher education institutions to receive more than $5 million in CARES Act Child Care Plan funding through the department, aimed at improving the quality and availability of child care and early education programs.
The grant, which is 100 percent funded with federal monies, will allow the university to add a classroom for children from 6 weeks to 3 years of age in Northwest’s Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families.
The funding also will help Northwest provide hands-on clinical experience for early childhood majors while they complete their degrees, and the university said the grant will help shape the Leet Center into a community hub for quality child care with expert, professional supervision.
“These funds will enable the Northwest School of Education to continue to innovate while dovetailing perfectly with our mission to prepare the next generation of excellent educators,” said Tim Wall, the dean of Northwest’s School of Education, in a press release. “This grant significantly expands the capacity of our early childhood program, providing remarkable, world-class preparation.”
Northwest also expects the initiative will have a positive impact on the community it serves by filling a gap in child care access. The closure of Maryville’s only licensed early child care center earlier this year left a void in accredited, licensed child care providers serving children from 6 weeks to 3 years old within a 45-mile radius.
“Without question, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed a strain on our regional economy,” said Northwest Grants Coordinator Tye Parsons. “The lack of available, licensed child care — particularly for infants and toddlers — has resulted in a degraded labor pool, adding stress to the businesses and industries of our region seeking to fill critical labor positions. The proposed project will provide additional infant and toddler child care slots in a new, state-of-the-art child care center on the Northwest campus, thereby assisting both our businesses and northwest Missouri families who are anxious to get back to work.”
Additionally, families served by the new child care center and the existing preschool classrooms may participate in the Missouri child care subsidy program.
“For families, the Leet Center will become the preeminent place for learning,” Wall said. “One third of the new slots will be made available to those eligible for state subsidies, meaning that the best possible education will be available for all, regardless of wealth or status.”
While the Leet Center currently serves preschool children ages 3-5, the grant-funded expansion will provide infant and toddler care for the first time on the Northwest campus. Northwest will reconfigure the Leet Center by transforming one of its existing large preschool classrooms into a birth-to-3 room. The remodel will maintain the current number of preschool slots while adding 20 slots for infants and toddlers.
The new center will focus on the Reggio Emilia educational philosophy, through which children build knowledge with play.
Modern technology enhancements, including audio-visual observation stations to support teacher candidate learning and remote closed-circuit video, will provide an unparalleled experience for children and caregivers alike, the university said. Parents will also be able to check on their children from their own devices.
Upper-level early childhood education majors will staff the center, receiving guidance from master instructors, enabling profession-based learning through hands-on experiences in a licensed, controlled setting led by early child care experts. The staffing model will allow the center to maintain the required 4-to-1 child-to-staff ratio.
Work on reconfiguring the early childhood space and expanding the program is beginning immediately with the intent to be operational by July 1, 2021. The center will operate year-round from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.