GUILFORD, Mo. — MFA Agri Services recently announced North Andrew High School senior Paige Smith as the recipient of a $2,000 MFA Foundation scholarship.
Smith is the daughter of Clayton and Amanda Smith and plans to attend Missouri Western State University.
The scholarship is one of approximately 240 presented this year by the foundation to help students pursue studies and develop careers that enhance the future of rural America, according to a news release. Scholarships are offered annually in areas where a participating MFA Agri Services Center, MFA Oil Company propane plant, MFA Oil Company bulk plant or other MFA agency is located. Local committees select recipients.
The foundation is a nonprofit, philanthropic organization with the primary purpose of providing educational opportunities to high school seniors in MFA’s trade territory. Since 1965, the foundation has provided financial assistance to more than 15,000 students.