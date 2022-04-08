MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale recently announced the recipient of its 2022 scholarship award: Maggie Graham, a graduating senior from Maryville High School.
The scholarship is awarded to a student who demonstrates a commitment to choral music, service to school and community, and a passion for singing, according to a news release.
Graham plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University in the fall and major in K-12 special education.
“As a future special education teacher, I have plans to incorporate music into our daily classroom lessons,” Graham wrote in her scholarship application. “I fully believe that music has the ability to boost energy levels and boost productivity. My hope is that music will impact kids the same way it impacts me.”
Graham has performed with Maryville High School’s Illumination and Spectrum choirs. She has also competed at the district contest in solo, ensemble and large group. She has performed in MHS productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Legally Blonde The Musical.”
With Maryville Young Players she has performed in the Second Stage production “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Within her church, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, she serves as volunteer song leader.
The award will be presented at the Nodaway Chorale Spring Concert on May 1 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
The annual scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in all Nodaway County high schools and home schools, noted a news release. The purpose is to encourage students who demonstrate a commitment to vocal music to display the value the Chorale places on choral music and to provide financial assistance to qualified graduating high school seniors.
The Chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular, mixed-voice chorus with singers from various communities across the county and a mission of setting in motion in the community an appreciation, appetite and affinity for choral music.