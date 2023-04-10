MARYVILLE, Mo. — In late March, the Nodaway Chorale announced graduating seniors Cassidy Kline, Maryville, and Jenna Mason, Jefferson, as recipients of its scholarship awards.
According to a news release, the scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate a commitment to choral music, service to school and community, and a passion for singing.
Kline plans to attend the University of Missouri – Kansas City Conservatory this fall and plans to study vocal music performance.
“Music is my past, present and future,” Kline wrote in her application. “I cannot wait to continue pursuing my passion in college, and I hope you come along for the ride.”
Her resume highlights include four years participating in Maryville High School Spectrum Show Choir with several serving as section leader and board president; four years in Northwest All-District Choir, two years in Missouri All-State Choir, gold and silver ratings at 2021 and 2022 state music festivals, and performing in four musicals from 2019 to 2022 at the high school.
Mason plans to attend William Woods University and study to become an athletic trainer.
“Music has had such an impact on my life and is a major part of who I am,” Mason wrote in her application. “I did choir as well as had voice lessons at school. It helped me through some tough times. Music has always been there when I needed it.”
Her resume includes singing in high school chorus throughout her high school career, membership in the Northwest Honor Choir in 2020, the Missouri Western Honor Choir in 2022, All-District Choir in 2021 and 2022, All-State Choir in 2022 and a silver ranking at the state music festival.
Both Kline and Mason also performed in multiple Maryville Young Players productions.
The annual chorale scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in all Nodaway County high schools and home schools, noted the release. The purpose is to encourage students who demonstrate a commitment to vocal music to display the value the chorale places on choral music, and to provide financial assistance to qualified graduating high school seniors to further their education.
The chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with singers from various communities in the county and a mission of setting in motion in the community an appreciation, appetite and affinity for choral music.