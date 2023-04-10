Nodaway Chorale scholarship recipients

Cassidy Kline and Jenna Mason received this year's Nodaway Chorale scholarships.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In late March, the Nodaway Chorale announced graduating seniors Cassidy Kline, Maryville, and Jenna Mason, Jefferson, as recipients of its scholarship awards.

According to a news release, the scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate a commitment to choral music, service to school and community, and a passion for singing.

