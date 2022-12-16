MARYVILLE, Mo. — City Manager Greg McDanel provided an update on the status of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project in an email to stakeholders on Dec. 9.
VF Anderson Builders continues to pour concrete curbs and driveways on the west side of the roadway as temperatures allow. As the contractor works north toward the intersection of South Avenue, lane widths may be temporarily adjusted or certain areas may be barricaded with traffic cones to allow additional working room for equipment.
McDanel encouraged all motorists to reduce speed and drive carefully through this section in particular for the safety of crews and each other.
New traffic signal poles are being installed at the intersection with South Avenue, Highway V and the soon-to-be-relocated north entrance to Walmart. Due to delivery delays, signal cabinets and controllers are not expected to arrive until January.
McDanel said the new poles provide a good visual representation of how each intersection will be modified with the design of the roadway.
Rough cut grading has begun on the realigned north entrance to Walmart. A power pole will be relocated in early January that is currently preventing the contractor from completing this section, McDanel said.
All private utility work — fiber, telephone and cable — is scheduled for completion by Dec. 31.
Evergy and its contractor RS Electric have completed installation and energizing of all underground electric feed lines. RS electric began the cutover of individual services from overhead to underground on Wednesday. Each cutover will require up to a four-hour power outage, but McDanel said most of the outages have been scheduled for overnight hours and are being coordinated with each business. Not all properties will be impacted as many are back-fed from different transmission lines.
McDanel said all affected property owners have been contacted. Cutovers are scheduled to continue through mid-January. Once complete, all properties will be served by underground lines and overhead poles will then be removed from the corridor.
McDanel said Phase I of the project is more than 70 percent complete and remains on track for spring 2023 completion.