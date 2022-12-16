South Main Lights
Buy Now

With new light poles erected on either side of South Main Street, a truck turns out of the Walmart parking lot onto Main Street on Thursday afternoon. Phase I of the project is more than 70 percent complete and remains on track for spring 2023 completion. 

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — City Manager Greg McDanel provided an update on the status of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project in an email to stakeholders on Dec. 9.

VF Anderson Builders continues to pour concrete curbs and driveways on the west side of the roadway as temperatures allow. As the contractor works north toward the intersection of South Avenue, lane widths may be temporarily adjusted or certain areas may be barricaded with traffic cones to allow additional working room for equipment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags