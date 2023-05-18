council splash pad 4-10-23 3

A spinner like this one will be one of about $125,000 in new additions to the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play.

 AB CREATIVE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — New playground additions to the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will not be ready for this summer, but the park is set to open this week.

Jeff Stubblefield, director of Maryville Parks and Recreation, said during the regular MPR board meeting on Monday that shipping delays have pushed back the arrival date for the new planned playground equipment until after Labor Day.

