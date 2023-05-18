MARYVILLE, Mo. — New playground additions to the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will not be ready for this summer, but the park is set to open this week.
Jeff Stubblefield, director of Maryville Parks and Recreation, said during the regular MPR board meeting on Monday that shipping delays have pushed back the arrival date for the new planned playground equipment until after Labor Day.
The board had been contemplating whether to shut down the park while the new equipment was set to be installed this summer, but instead it will now be installed after the park closes down for the season.
Consequently, Stubblefield said that, weather permitting, MPR plans to open the park before the Maryville R-II School District’s last day of school on Friday.
A new bathroom facility, however, will not be ready for the season. Stubblefield said he is still working with contractors on finishing interior work on the building.
Last month, the family of Dick and Kay Thomson announced the donation of $125,000 worth of new equipment to the park, including slides, swings, spinners and tables.
- MPR has ordered “No Parking” signs to be placed near the fields at Donaldson Westside Park, where staff said parents have been parking too close, creating a safety hazard. Recreation and Aquatic Supervisor Kristy McLain said that too many cars parked close to the fields would prevent access to the field in the event of an emergency, like if an ambulance was needed. “I had got cussed out a couple weeks ago, so, I don’t really need that,” she said. “So I just would rather put signs up and it be painted and say, ‘these are the rules, please follow them, I’m just here to enforce it.’”
- Stubblefield said MPR staff are sorting through firms to perform an aquatic center feasibility study. Once selected, the firm would provide a roadmap for the most efficient way to improve the public pool facility, including the costs and potential roadblocks for a new outdoor or indoor facility compared to extensive renovations to the existing facility.
- Stubblefield told the board that he is working on several fronts to try and address drainage issues at Donaldson Westside Park, where drainage systems were never installed underneath the fields. He said he is waiting on pricing for what installing drainage would cost, which requires a thorough inspection of the site. After that happens, MPR can better gauge what short-term solutions will be the most feasible while determining a long-term solution.