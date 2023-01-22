MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees recently presented 15 grants to teachers in each of the seven public school districts in Nodaway County.

“We have seven county schools, and we have been giving $100 grants to one teacher in each of the schools,” Trudy Kinman, NCARSE president, said in a statement. “However, because we received a donation from Ten Squared Women, we gave 15 grants this year. This is our way of trying to give back to the profession that we realize is so important.”

