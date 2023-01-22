MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees recently presented 15 grants to teachers in each of the seven public school districts in Nodaway County.
“We have seven county schools, and we have been giving $100 grants to one teacher in each of the schools,” Trudy Kinman, NCARSE president, said in a statement. “However, because we received a donation from Ten Squared Women, we gave 15 grants this year. This is our way of trying to give back to the profession that we realize is so important.”
According to a news release, teachers applied for the grants by filling out an application explaining how the grant money would be used to help their classroom. Grant application projects included buying supplies for History Day projects, buying materials to use in geometry to make quilts, purchasing supplies for Parents as Teachers and even counseling tools to help students succeed.
“We were so pleased with all of the grants,” said Cindy Lemar, grant committee chairperson. “It is amazing how $100 can help make a difference in the classroom.”
The mission of the retired school employees’ organization is to help protect their retirement, give back by doing community service and to promote younger teachers in the classroom, noted a news release. The organization is comprised entirely of public education personnel and staff.
“I am surprised at how many retired school employees are not active in the organization that helps protect their retirement pensions,” said Kinman. “Keeping track of legislation, promoting young teachers, being aware of what is going on in education today, and taking time for community service are all goals of the organization.”
The Missouri Retired Teachers Association offers $500 grants, and the Nodaway County organization is encouraging teachers to use the same grant application to apply for state-funded materials.