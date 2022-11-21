11-17 Mosaic Estella Myrick 2.jpg

Estella Myrick, right, receives a certificate of her promotion to major in the Missouri Air National Guard from then-Lt. Col. Jason Horn. Myrick is a nurse at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maj. Estella Myrick, a nurse at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, always dreamed of serving her country.

Through medicine, she found her calling as a member of the 139th Airlift Wing medical group.

Maj. Estella Myrick, APRN
