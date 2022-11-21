MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maj. Estella Myrick, a nurse at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, always dreamed of serving her country.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maj. Estella Myrick, a nurse at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, always dreamed of serving her country.
Through medicine, she found her calling as a member of the 139th Airlift Wing medical group.
“For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be in the military and serve in some way,” Myrick said in a news release from Mosaic.
She tried to enlist in the military after high school, but was unable to do so after having back surgery.
However, after exploring her options and deciding to pursue medicine, Myrick was able to fulfill her dream with the 139th Airlift Wing medical group with the Missouri Air National Guard for the past five years.
Myrick recently traveled to the U.S. Naval Hospital in Okinawa, Japan, to enhance her Air Force Specialty Code training with about 50 other people from all areas of medicine. Units have the opportunity every three to five years to participate in this firsthand military medicine experience at an active-duty hospital where they are fully immersed for two weeks.
In Okinawa, Myrick spend her in the emergency department and said she was amazed at all the extra considerations that went into care there. Since the hospital is the largest on the island and military medicine operates under a different medical model, flights would arrive at all hours.
“I absolutely loved the (emergency department),” she said. “Since I was in EMS for 14 years, being in the field is my favorite type of medicine.”
In this type of trauma and disaster medicine, members must always be ready. Her medical group trains two to three times per year, practicing standard drills and trauma courses.
“The ability to practice life-saving skills in a real-world setting promotes flexibility and adaptability while working in a joint environment,” Myrick said.
In Myrick’s position, she is deployable 365 days a year, but her missions remains to serve the community she lives in through her role caring for patients at the Maryville walk-in and wound care clinics.
