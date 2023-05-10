MRTA logo

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel presented a check representing $23,986,027 in community service hours donated in 2022 to Missouri’s citizens March 14-15, at its annual Unit President Summit in Columbia, Missouri.

According to a news release, MRTA members reported volunteering 800,926 hours back to their communities during 2022. Washington D.C.’s Independent Sector places a value of $29.95 per hour for community service volunteers. In addition to hours of service, members also reported donating 66,035 food items and cash donations exceeding $1,747,488 to food pantries and food banks within their local communities. Marlin Kinman, MRTA Community Service Committee chair, is responsible for compiling and coordinating the volunteer efforts.

