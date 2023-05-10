JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel presented a check representing $23,986,027 in community service hours donated in 2022 to Missouri’s citizens March 14-15, at its annual Unit President Summit in Columbia, Missouri.
According to a news release, MRTA members reported volunteering 800,926 hours back to their communities during 2022. Washington D.C.’s Independent Sector places a value of $29.95 per hour for community service volunteers. In addition to hours of service, members also reported donating 66,035 food items and cash donations exceeding $1,747,488 to food pantries and food banks within their local communities. Marlin Kinman, MRTA Community Service Committee chair, is responsible for compiling and coordinating the volunteer efforts.
Community service plays an important role in the activities of MRTA’s 135 local units and its nearly 30,000 members across the state of Missouri. As statewide community service projects, members participate in the Community Hunger Action Program and the Ronald McDonald Tab Top Collection Program. Members also donate their time working at soup kitchens, senior centers, visiting patients in hospitals and nursing home residents, mentoring students, at local churches and charity events.
“Our teachers, administrators, and public education employees play a vital role in the success of our students and school districts,” said Maria Walden, executive director. “Our public school educators and school personnel are the heart of our local communities, including our retirees. Our members understand the importance of our local communities and donate time, money and talent.”