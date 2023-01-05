Minnie Lane donation

Melody Blair, owner of Minnie Lane, presents a check for $1,138.75 to Jeremiah Bragg, president of the Nodaway County Firefighters Association.

 SUBMITTED BY LISA MACALI

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With just the seed of an idea last spring, Melody Blair, owner of Minnie Lane in downtown Maryville, sprouted green last week for a local firefighter association that is working to reestablish itself.

Blair presented a donation of $1,138.75 to the Nodaway County Firefighters Association as part of a nearly yearlong endeavor she started in April.

