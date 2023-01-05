MARYVILLE, Mo. — With just the seed of an idea last spring, Melody Blair, owner of Minnie Lane in downtown Maryville, sprouted green last week for a local firefighter association that is working to reestablish itself.
Blair presented a donation of $1,138.75 to the Nodaway County Firefighters Association as part of a nearly yearlong endeavor she started in April.
Blair told The Forum on Tuesday that she had been playing with her granddaughter at the park at Eugene Field Elementary School when a fire broke out nearby. She saw numerous volunteer firefighters showing up to the call and was inspired by these men and women working to save lives — even paying to do it.
“These guys, they come to fires all over the county, but they use their gas to get into town,” she said.
She reached out to Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh to see how she could help and was directed to Jeremiah Bragg, president of the Nodaway County Firefighters Association.
Selecting a good time for not only her business, but also a time when people’s goodwill is at its highest, Blair put out in her store a large firefighter boot in late November and the Nodaway County community did its best to fill it with cash.
“It was truly amazing, honestly,” she told The Forum.
Bragg told The Forum that the donated funds are designated for individual members’ use to cover fuel expenses for fires or training.
He explained that the NCFA is working to reestablish itself and is actively searching for funding. The organization is working to support more than 200 volunteer firefighters in 13 fire districts within Nodaway County.
“I started in 2004 with Elmo Fire and started going to some of these county meetings,” Bragg said, continuing on to say that dues were being paid for by individual districts.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, meetings stopped, and now that they’re starting back up, the organization is short on funds.
“Some of us are wanting to get back into trainings … but we really don’t have any funds at all to get started, so we’re doing the best we can,” Bragg said.
Bragg said the group is planning to meet on Jan. 19 to set the date for a spring dodgeball tournament to raise funds. The tournament will pit contestants wearing firefighting gear against each other.
“The idea is kinda to raise funds, at this point to go toward trainings,” he said. “In the future we would like to see maybe (buying) an actual property where we can set up an actual training facility, because right now we just kind of bounce around the departments, whatever comes up, whatever’s available — there’s nothing set in stone.”
For more information about the group, find them on social media.