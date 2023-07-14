MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Host Lions Club has announced its new president for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which also marks a celebratory moment for the organization as this change in leadership marks the first female president for the Maryville chapter.
Karen Miller, who has been a member of the Host Lions Club since 2015, was announced as the new president at last week’s meeting.
“It’s a huge honor to be the first (female) president of the Maryville Host Lions Club,” Miller said. “But for me … I prefer to be known as who I am, not what I am. So even as a woman in this position, I don’t want it to be about that.”
She wants her time as president to be focused on the goal of the organization — “unselfish service to others.”
“The Lion’s Club motto is, ‘we serve,’” Miller said. “We state that at the beginning and the end of each one of our meetings. Just to remind ourselves that that’s why we’re there. And really the only true way to serve God is to serve other people. So it’s important to me to be a part of that service program and what we can provide for the community.”
Some of the ways Miller and the Host Lions Club serves the community and its people are volunteering for Meals on Wheels, roadside cleanups, hosting a community Easter Egg hunt, working a food booth, golf tournaments and more. Host Lions also help out with, through either service or donations, the Freedom Rock, Spoofy Beans, Santa Cops and more.
Another area of the club that Miller has been involved in is the peace poster contest, which Miller has been able to spearhead the past few years.
The peace poster contest is a contest for art students at local middle schools to create a drawing, painting or other form of art on the poster to signify what peace means to them. The club then comes together to pick the winner who receives around $100 and their poster will move on to the district level.
“It’s really neat to see how these middle school aged children depict what peace is to them,” Miller said. “I mean, we’ve had everything from flags to doves to, you know, the posters splitting half with a sad face and a happy face and just, it’s really neat. It’s a lot of fun to see how they take that project and just make it their own.”
Miller also said every person who has or will have this role brings their own strengths and weaknesses to the position, regardless of their gender. While she’s only been a member of the club for eight years and may be lacking in knowledge of the club’s history, she said her strongest attribute is her ability to listen and hopes people will feel comfortable coming to her with ideas for the club to implement or participate in that she can relay to the members in an exciting way.
It’s strengths like this that she hopes will help her achieve her goals during her time as president.
“I really wanna grow the club,” she said. “We have a great base membership now but, just like I said, the more people you have, the more strengths that you bring into the program and just the better it can be.”
Another goal Miller has is increasing partnerships with the Maryville Pride Lions Club, an organization that does the same work as the Host Lions but meets at a different time, according to Miller. She said the Pride Lions Club also has a female president, Lori Spire, as well as the Leo Club, a youth version of Host Lions Club.
“Lori and I are really hoping to bring the clubs together a little bit more, work together on a few projects this year a little bit more. So, I don’t know if we can bring that to fruition; it’s one of our goals.”
Miller encourages those interested in learning more about the work the Maryville Host Lions Club does or interested in joining can reach out to her at 660-562-4670.
For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.