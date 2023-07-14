Lions Karen Miller

Maryville Host Lions Club Past President Chris Davison passes the gavel to Karen Miller, the club’s first female president.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Host Lions Club has announced its new president for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which also marks a celebratory moment for the organization as this change in leadership marks the first female president for the Maryville chapter.

Karen Miller, who has been a member of the Host Lions Club since 2015, was announced as the new president at last week’s meeting.

