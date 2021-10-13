MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter KP of Maryville announced McKenna Liles, a 2021 Maryville High School graduate, as the recipient of a P.E.O. STAR Scholarship.
Established in 2009, the $2,500 scholarship recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school women who wish to pursue post-secondary education. There have been 5,214 recipients of the STAR Scholarship since its beginning, which represents a total of $13,035,000. According to Karen Patterson, P.E.O. member, approximately 2,000 scholarship applications are received each year.
Chapter KP recommended Liles for the scholarship because of her involvement in community service, leadership and extracurricular activities; her academic excellence; and her potential for future success.
Liles and her parents were invited to a recent P.E.O. social event at the Maryville Country Club at which Karen Pfost, chapter president; and Merla Findley, STAR Scholarship committee chairwoman, recognized Liles for her achievements.
In August, the International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood issued the scholarship to The University of Kansas, where Liles is studying music therapy.
Founded in 1869 by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, P.E.O. has almost 250,000 initiated members, making it one of the largest North American community-based women’s organizations.
The nonprofit’s focus is celebrating the advancement of women by motivating and educating women through awards, grants, scholarships, loans and stewardship of Cottey College. According to Patterson, P.E.O. has provided over $383 million to aid more than 116,000 women in pursuing their educational goals.
For more information on P.E.O. and the STAR Scholarship, visit peointernational.org.