MARYVILLE, Mo. — At a quarterly county officeholders meeting last week, Judge Robert Rice said that “in a perfect world,” the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees would meet for the first time in mid-November.
But in order to meet that goal, more applicants are needed, including from Nodaway County.
In July, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties signed a historic agreement to create the first-of-its-kind board in rural Missouri with the mission to “promote, procure and pursue funds for mental health services in northwest Missouri.”
Rice has been the driving force behind the creation of the board, serving as an unofficial liaison between counties and shepherding the complicated deal through four county governments.
At the officeholders meeting on Oct. 6, Rice said that only five applicants have submitted applications so far from Nodaway County to serve on the 11-member board. Nodaway County is allotted six seats on the board. Rice encouraged anyone interested in being a part of the initiative to submit an application. Applications and more information can be obtained from Rice’s office or from County Clerk Melinda Patton’s office.
After the board is formed and does start meeting, Rice said the first substantive step the board will take will likely be to inventory all available mental health resources in the four-county region.
Only then, he said, can the board move on to prioritizing needs.
Rice said he envisions a multi-day mapping workshop sometime in the first quarter of next year that will be open to not only board members, but other stakeholders, public officials and interested community members.
“So what this mapping workshop will do is literally, like, OK, let’s pull out the toolbox and see what we’ve got,” he said. “… Two is, identify, what tools do we need?”
Rice also took time last week to point out that the 4th Circuit was the state’s only recipient of the Daniel
J. O’Toole Award, and praised all involved with the court system for working together to deliver timely resolutions.
The award given by the state supreme court recognizes circuits that dispose of a designated percentage of cases in a specified amount of time. No other circuit received the award for 2021.
“It’s our obligation as a core system for folks when they have a dispute to get them resolved in a fair manner,” Rice said. “And so this award, it’s a big deal, because it means that the circuit — between the clerks, judges, lawyers — are all working hard in order for folks to get their cases processed.”
Rice in particular praised the work of Nodaway County Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson and her staff, which handle the most cases in the five-county circuit.
A frequent positive note in Rice’s reports since he became a judge, Rice said that he married seven couples over the last quarter, and hopes to see more in the future. He also said that he will continue to offer marriage services for free.
“It’s really neat, it doesn’t cost anybody anything,” he said. “If … a couple wants to get married, they’ve gotta go see the recorder and they go get their license, and then they just make a phone call to the (circuit) clerk’s office, we schedule a time, we go up to the courtroom — if you need witnesses, we’ve used clerks before — and we’ll get folks married.”
Rice said that not all counties in the region offer that service. He said couples often come from as far away as St. Joseph to be married in the Nodaway County Courthouse.
“I don’t think it’s fair, if you can’t afford something, you can’t get married if that’s what you want to do,” he said. “So we’re gonna offer that here and continue to do that.”