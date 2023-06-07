This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Young Players recently announced the award of college scholarships to three 2022 graduating high school seniors: Jenna Mason, Nathan Yocom and Trent Townsend.
All three scholarship winners participated in multiple MYP stage productions and were not only peer leaders while participants, but have remained MYP advocates and supporters throughout their high school careers.
Mason performed with MYP for seven years, ending her MYP career as Daisy in “Alice in Wonderland.” At Jefferson High School, Mason was a member of multiple honor choirs and was selected for All-District Choir two years in a row. She plans to attend college this fall and participate in theater and choral programs.
Yocom, son of Scott and Erika Yocom, performed the maximum eight shows with MYP during elementary and middle school, and went on to volunteer on the tech crew for two MYP: Second Stage productions. He was a part of the Maryville High School marching and symphonic bands, played in the MHS Spectrum (accompanying) band and served on the tech crew for multiple high school musicals. Yocom plans to attend Missouri S&T and participate in the marching band.
Townsend is the son of Adam and Heather Townsend and performed on the MYP stage for seven summers, ending his run as the Chairman in “Mary Poppins.” After MYP, Townsend was a four-year member of MHS Spectrum, a four-year participant in the high school musical and played lead roles in three MHS plays. This fall, he plans to attend the University of Missouri – Kansas City and major in marketing.
“From our very first year, we had a dream of being able to provide our stand-out MYP students a small scholarship to help offset the cost of their future education,” MYP Director Vanessa Parsons, said in a statement. “This is particularly important in rural America, where scholarships for the arts are a bit harder to come by. MYP has always been a safe space for students to explore music, theater, dance — and for those students that have helped make MYP what it is today, we want to do everything we can to help.”
This is the sixth year MYP has provided scholarships to outstanding high school seniors. Qualifications for the scholarship, which are judged by the MYP Board of Directors, include multiple years of MYP participation, high school participation in the arts and MYP volunteerism during their high school years.