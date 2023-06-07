6-1 MYP Scholarships - Group.jpg
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Young Players recently announced the award of college scholarships to three 2022 graduating high school seniors: Jenna Mason, Nathan Yocom and Trent Townsend.

All three scholarship winners participated in multiple MYP stage productions and were not only peer leaders while participants, but have remained MYP advocates and supporters throughout their high school careers.

Jenna Mason

Jefferson C-123
Nathan Yocum

Maryville R-II
Trent Townsend

Maryville R-II
