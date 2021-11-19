MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Brooklynn Holtman and Kyle Stuart as November Students of the Month during its meeting Wednesday at the Maryville Community Center.
Holtman received a certificate and scholarship check worth $100. Stuart was unable to attend, but was awarded his certificate and check on Thursday morning. The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the year.
Holtman is the daughter of Tracy and Larry Holtman. Her siblings include: Jon, Ben and Emily Holtman.
“Brooklynn is fun to be around,” according to her nomination form. “She brings a good mix of fun and focus to groups she is a part of. She is a four-year member of several Maryville High School clubs and as a senior she holds leadership roles in Future Business Leaders of America and the International Club. She achieves at the highest level both academically and athletically. Brooklynn represents Maryville High School well in the community and beyond.”
Holtman has stayed busy in school involving herself in National Honor Society, as president of Future Business Leaders of America and the International Club, and a leader in Octagon Club and track and field.
Within the community, she has delivered Meals on Wheels, worked concession stands at Northwest Missouri State University football games, volunteered with Operation Christmas Child, unloaded food at The Ministry Center and is a member of the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
After graduation Holtman plans to attend the University of Central Missouri to run track, while majoring in exercise science and minoring in sports nutrition. She also plans to get her masters degree in business. After college she plans to attend chiropractic school.
“Success derives from hard work,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Stuart is the son of Kristin and Kevin Stuart. His siblings are Kory and Keaton Stuart.
“Kyle is a hard-working student who is involved in many activities and is positive toward other students,” according to one of his nominators. “Kyle Stuart has taken on the responsibility of being the trumpet section leader this year. His effort and leadership has helped the band tremendously.
“He is a lead in the musical. He also participates in football, band and Spectrum. He has an extremely busy fall, juggling football practices and games, band practice and competition, musical rehearsal, working at Hy-Vee and also taking classes like calculus, composition and college biology. He is trustworthy, works hard and holds himself to a high standard of performance.”
Staying busy in school, Stuart is involved in football, band, Spectrum and theater.
Within the community, he delivers Meals on Wheels and has volunteered his time for community cleanups with the football team.
After graduation Stuart plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University where he intends to major in music education.
“What you put into life is what you get out,” is his personal philosophy on life.