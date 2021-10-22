MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Maggie Graham and Blake Casteel as October Students of the Month during its meeting Wednesday at the Maryville Community Center.
Each received a certificate and scholarship check worth $100. The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year.
Graham is the daughter of Matthew and April Graham. She has one brother, Owen Graham.
“Maggie has been a devoted peer mentor for years,” according to her nomination form. “Not only is she great during the school year, Maggie volunteered her time daily in our room during summer school services. She is committed, determined and dependable. Her patience, love and understanding for others who may be different than her is admirable. We need more ‘Maggies’ in this school and in our community.”
Graham has stayed busy in school taking part in four years of softball, and as co-captain this year. She also has participated in Educators Rising, Spectrum, Illumination, peer mentoring for three years with the 108 Family and with special education. She has also been in Spanish Club and participated in school musicals.
Within the community, she has been a song leader and volunteered at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church; served meals at the Nodaway County Senior Center; walked and played with animals at the New Nodaway Humane Society; took to the stage for Second Stage Theater; mentored at Bible School; and rung a bell for the Salvation Army.
After graduation, she plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University to major in K-12 special education with an emphasis in grades 1-6.
In her personal philosophy on life, Graham quotes Alice Morse Earle, “Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day.”
Casteel is the son of Travis and Cortney Casteel.
“Blake is a conscientious student who chooses to challenge himself in his academic class selections,” according to his nominator. “He is a hard worker and balances his athletics and extracurricular activities with his school work well. He is a strong leader, respected by his peers and by his teachers. He is a leader in football (captain) and National Honor Society (treasurer). He has completed many volunteer hours, including volunteering at Summer Journey summer school, delivering Meals on Wheels and working at the The Ministry Center.”
Casteel has stayed active in school with the football team, Future Farmers of America, trapshooting, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.
Within the community he has been involved in annual community cleanup events, delivering Meals on Wheels, unloading food at The Ministry Center and helping elementary students during summer school at Eugene Field Elementary.
After graduation, he plans to attend college and study exercise science.
His personal philosophy on life is DFTGR or Don’t Fear The Guard Rail. “Give it your all in everything you do and don’t be scared of what could go wrong,” he wrote on his information sheet.