MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Anna White and Owen Walker as Students of the Month during its May 4 meeting at the Maryville Community Center.
The students each received a scholarship check for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
White and Walker will also have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the year.
White
White is the daughter of Maribeth and Darren White. Her siblings are Caitlyn and Bailey White.
“She has been indispensable in creating the Christmas tree for International Club coming in at 7 in the morning to create ornaments when others were too busy,” according to her nomination. “She works quietly behind the scenes never asking for recognition and always does the right thing. Her attitude in class is exemplary, never complaining and always polite and kind to others.
“Anna is a strong student who will graduate with highest honors. She has taken multiple honors and dual credit courses throughout high school. She is also highly involved in activities both within and outside of school. She’s a dependable student, a hard worker, an accomplished ice skater and will be a successful college student in the future.”
White has stayed busy in school as a Student Council representative for four years, National Honor Society for two years, International Club for four years and as historian for one year. She has been a member of the Writer’s Club, Octagon Club and color guard for four years where she spent one year as captain and two years as a baton twirler.
Within the community she has volunteered with a third grade class during Summer Journey, Maryville R-II’s summer school. She has volunteered with Learn to Skate classes at Bode Ice Arena, at The Ministry Center and the New Nodaway Humane Society. She has also delivered Meals on Wheels.
After graduation White plans to attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine and work with companion animals. She also plans to continue with her figure skating career.
“It’s never too late to pursue a new passion,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Walker
Walker is the son of Laura Linville and Brad Walker. Wyatt Walker is his brother.
“Owen is successful in his Ag classes, and also in his MHS college prep classes such as College Algebra and College Biology,” according to his nomination. “(He) has been a reliable and hard working office assistant at Northwest Technical School this year. (He) has a positive attitude, strong work ethic and good attendance.
“Owen is very polite and a hard working student. He and a friend buy doughnuts and pass them out to faculty and staff throughout the building on Friday mornings. They have done this throughout the second semester and possibly first semester too. This is a nice gesture of appreciation.”
Walker has stayed active in school taking part in track his freshman year and golf his sophomore and junior years.
Within the community he has completed 50 A+ hours tutoring after school at the Maryville Middle School.
After graduation Walker plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in wildlife ecology and conservation.
“Focus on your own path,” is his personal philosophy on life.