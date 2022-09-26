MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Abby Swink and Truett Haer as Students of the Month during its Sept. 22 meeting at the Maryville Community Center.
The students each received a scholarship check for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Swink and Haer also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the year.
Swink is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Swink. Her siblings are Anna and Henry Swink.
“Abby has a great attitude,” according to her nominator. “She is kind and courteous to all. She is always willing to help out another student or staff member. She is a leader in every sense of the word.
“Abby is an incredible young person: intelligent, motivated, responsible, hard worker, kind, talented. ... She is very deserving of this honor.”
Swink stays busy in high school as a member of the Student Council, president of the National Honor Society, a member of BIONIC, playing soccer and softball and performing in Spectrum, band and jazz band.
Within the community she delivers Meals on Wheels, tutors middle school students and volunteers at the New Nodaway Humane Society.
After graduation, Swink plans to attend college and major in physical therapy or athletic training.
“Get out of my comfort zone and make the most out of each situation I am in,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Haer is the son of Jason and Tiffani Haer. His siblings are Tyler, Tallyn and Tegan Haer.
“(Haer) carries a weighted GPA over 4.0,” noted his nominator. “He has consistently chosen to enroll in rigorous coursework. Truett is a strong leader in MHS soccer and has participated in community service at the Humane Society, Ministry Center and Senior Center.
“Truett is smart, driven and well behaved. He takes ‘real’ courses as a senior. Truett is a good citizen. He actually tells his friends to stop doing stupid things. Participates in Soccer and NHS. Truett is an excellent role model and citizen.”
Haer has stayed busy in high school as a member of the Octagon Club, a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and as treasurer of the National Honor Society.
Within the community he volunteers at The Ministry Center, and at the New Nodaway Humane Society walking dogs.
After graduation, Haer plans to attend Truman State University and study pre-med.
“Glorify God with all that I do,” is his personal philosophy on life.