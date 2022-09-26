Rotary SOTM: Swink, Haer
Maryville Rotary Club President Justin Duncan, left, stands with September Students of the Month Abby Swink and Truett Haer on Wednesday at the Maryville Community Center.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Abby Swink and Truett Haer as Students of the Month during its Sept. 22 meeting at the Maryville Community Center.

The students each received a scholarship check for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies at the high school.

