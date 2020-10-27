MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School students Joleen Dieker and Henry Swink have been named October Students of the Month and both were recognized at a Maryville Rotary Club lunch last week.
Dieker and Swink each received a certificate and a scholarship check for $100. The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger scholarships from the club at the end of the year.
Dieker is the ward of Jennifer Roderick.
“Joleen is kind, caring, respectful, thoughtful and incredibly focused on her school work,” according to her nomination. “She goes the extra mile to ensure those around her are happy and feel supported.”
She stays busy at the high school being a part of Spoofy Beans, Spoofy’s Spot and FACT Club.
Within the community Dieker takes part in the Special Olympics.
After graduation she wants to be a teacher’s aide or work at a coffee shop like Scooters.
“When times are hard, try to always find the silver lining, treat all people with kindness and work hard,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Swink is the son of Brian and Jennifer Swink.
“Henry works hard in Student Council to make the school a better place,” according to his nomination. “He is a great student, but more importantly he is kind and thoughtful and always willing to help.
“He is an intelligent student that takes challenging courses. Henry is good at managing his time and getting his coursework finished. He is very self-aware and seeks help when needed. He is responsible and reliable to take care of what needs to be done with very little supervision.”
In school he participates in Student Council, National Honor Society, Octagon Club, tennis, band, Spectrum, International Club, HOSA, is volleyball manager and treasurer of the Leo Club.
Within the community, Swink volunteers with Maryville Young Players as well as Meals on Wheels through Student Council and National Honor Society. He also helps at The Ministry Center for church.
After graduation, he plans major in romance languages at the University of Missouri – Columbia and later attend medical school.
“People always talk about working for the future and what we as seniors are going to do, but I would rather enjoy the time I have now with my friends,” Swink said is his personal philosophy on life.