ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Two Maryville residents were recognized at the Boy Scout Loess Hills District annual awards banquet held Thursday, May 11.
Cathy Rybolt, of Maryville, was named Scouter of the Year, and Jason Brown, of Maryville, was named Cub Master of the Year.
According to BSA District Executive Justin Duncan, the Scouter of the Year award is presented to an individual who has performed outstanding service in his or her Scouting position in the past year. Service given outside of Scouting is also considered, as was the case with Rybolt and her work with Community Services, Inc.
Rybolt is a leader in Troop 74, and also served this past year as program director for District Cub Scout Day Camp, which she will be doing again this summer.
Brown was named Cub Master of the year, though he was unable to accept his award in person. He is Cubmaster of Pack 75 in Maryville.