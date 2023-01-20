MARYVILLE, Mo. — The following are notes from the Jan. 16 meeting of the Maryville Parks and Recreation board:
- Youth basketball signups are up this year with 227 compared to last year’s 192.
- Youth soccer clinic registration begins on Jan. 23. Clinics put on in partnership with the Northwest Missouri State University women’s soccer team will be held on Feb. 19, Feb. 26 and March 12.
- Due to the Little League Baseball Association, registration for youth baseball ages 9-16 will open on Jan. 23. T-ball, coach-pitch and softball registrations will begin on Feb. 27.
- Bling & Boots, the theme for this year’s Daddy-Daughter Dance, is set for Feb. 24. Registration is open now.
- One of six new air conditioning units has been installed at the Maryville Community Center. Facility maintenance supervisor Steve Griffith said that the rest are set to be delivered by the end of the month and installed in February.
- The board approved recommending the lone bid received for mowing services, from Thomas Lawn Care, for $40,040. The company has carried out the contract over the past two cycles and has received positive reviews from staff and neighbors of parks. The contract calls for 26 mowings this year across the park system. The Maryville City Council must approve the agreement to make it official.
- The next parks board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to allow MPR staff to attend and return from the annual Missouri Park and Recreation Association conference at the Lake of the Ozarks. MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield is the incoming president of the statewide organization’s board.