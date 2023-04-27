MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Optimist Club awarded local sixth graders for their outstanding work during the 2022-2023 school year with Youth Appreciation Awards during a ceremony on April 20 at the First Christian Church.
Nine students were selected by their teachers to receive the recognition and eight were on hand last week to receive certificates and eat dessert.
“According to what an optimist is, it’s a feeling or a belief that good things will happen in the future, encouraging, bright, hopeful, fair and upbeat. Now from what I’ve read from these teachers and what they said about these students, they fall right into that category,” Lois Terhune, told the crowd of friends and family members.
Award recipient Katie Parman from Horace Mann Laboratory School introduced her family members.
“Katie believes in herself and shares her positive attitude with others and has a good work ethic,” Terhune read from Parman’s teacher. “She respects her peers and her teachers and collaborates with them to teach others. She is fair, honest and a quiet leader. She also loves cooking, creativity and time with the family.”
Award recipient Reagan Kurz, from St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, told the group that she was joined by a friend.
“Reagan is an all-around outstanding student,” Terhune read from Kurz’s nominator. “She’s always striving to do her best in and out of the classroom. It is evident that she cares about her academics as she thoroughly completes each and every assignment. … She is kind and caring to her classmates and to all the other students from school.”
Award recipient Will Snyders introduced his mom, dad, grandparents and younger brother.
“Will works hard on all that he does,” Terhune read. “He’s very inquisitive, he wants to know the how and why behind everything he learns about. He completes early and makes sure it’s always his best work. He gets along well with his classmates and looks up to other students ...”
Award recipient Anastyn Hegeman, from Maryville Middle School, was unable to make the ceremony, but Terhune read her nomination to the group.
“She’s very kind to all students and always does her best no matter what the task,” she said. “She never ever hesitates to help others when they are in need.”
Cole Wiley introduced his family before Terhune read his nominator’s words.
“Cole has a great disposition and is empathetic too,” she said. “He gives great perspective and isn’t afraid to do things in his own way. He’s kind to other students and does his best to get his work completed to the best of his ability.”
Graham McDonough introduced his family before hearing his teacher’s nomination from Terhune.
“Graham is a silent leader who’s always ready to help others,” she said. “... and stays calm in any stressful situation.”
Jayden Joe introduced her family before Terhune read her nomination.
“Janie goes above and beyond to help other students when they are struggling,” Terhune said. “She’s extremely kind and has a positive attitude toward others.”
Tristen Hess introduced his dad, mom and brother. Terhune said his teacher called him a silent leader.
“Which is good,” she said. “Always giving his best, he will work very hard. That sounds like an Optimist to me.”
Lily Clowdus brought her mom to last week’s ceremony to hear Terhune read aloud words from Clowdus’ teacher.
“Lily has a happy disposition,” Terhune said. “She always speaks positively and is uplifting to others. When things look bleak she always finds the good.”
Terhune said these students, “exemplify what an Optimist is.”
Recognizing Kevin Pitts
Terhune asked retiring Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts to join her at the front of the room.
“You’ve done so much for this community,” Terhune said, then read a brief biography and some of the words he has been quoted in the newspaper as saying during his 19 years as principal.
“‘The other thing, especially in this day and age, is we need to be kind to each other,’” she read. “‘I try to put others’ needs ahead of my own, and I love watching others be successful. It’s really the most fulfilling thing about being a teacher.’”
Terhune’s voice cracked and she paused briefly while keeping her composure during the reading of his words that resonated with her personally.
“We all need to have that kind of attitude, Kevin, Mr. Pitts,” she said before offering him two Pez dispensers: Batman and Superman. Pitts has collected them throughout his 19 years as principal.