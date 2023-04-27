MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Optimist Club awarded local sixth graders for their outstanding work during the 2022-2023 school year with Youth Appreciation Awards during a ceremony on April 20 at the First Christian Church.

Nine students were selected by their teachers to receive the recognition and eight were on hand last week to receive certificates and eat dessert.

IMG_2081.jpg
IMG_2094.jpg
IMG_2104.jpg
IMG_2116.jpg
IMG_2131.jpg
IMG_2142.jpg
IMG_2157.jpg
IMG_2166.jpg
IMG_2192.jpg
