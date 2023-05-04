This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Maryville High School’s Post Secondary Advisor Becky Houtchens talks to seniors who took time out of their school day on last week to pop into the library for Decision Day, where each senior signs a sheet and is recognized for their future plans.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week Maryville High School seniors signed a piece of paper denoting their future intentions during Decision Day held in the school library.
Nearly 100 students joined each other in several small groups throughout the early part of the day to hear from Maryville High School’s Post Secondary Advisor Becky Houtchens about the event.
Working with the rootEd Missouri program throughout the year, Houtchens helped seniors focus on their futures and after-school plans. The postsecondary advising initiative is a statewide push to help all seniors develop both a postsecondary and financial plan after high school.
Last week Houtchens provided banners, pennants, foam fingers and different signs for students heading to college or directly to the workforce.
She offered them an opportunity to fill out thank you cards to people who helped them along their path to graduation. Another table offered a sneak peek at some of the prizes that were to be handed out the following week during a short award ceremony.
As the school year comes to its inevitable conclusion, seniors have a lot going on and Decision Day was only one of the many balls they’re juggling before graduation on Sunday, May 21, at Bearcat Arena.
At the beginning of the year, Houtchens had a goal of seeing 100 percent of students have an after-school plan.
“It’s been a really great year with rootEd,” Houtchens said. “We’re close to 100% enrolled, employed or enlisted, but not quite there yet.”
She told The Forum on Wednesday morning that right now, the school is at 97 percent of seniors with a plan and they are still working these last two-and-a-half weeks to meet their goal.