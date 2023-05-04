Group - NW.jpg
Maryville High School seniors take time out of their school day on April 27 to pop into the library for Decision Day. Each signed a sheet and were recognized for their future plans.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week Maryville High School seniors signed a piece of paper denoting their future intentions during Decision Day held in the school library.

Nearly 100 students joined each other in several small groups throughout the early part of the day to hear from Maryville High School’s Post Secondary Advisor Becky Houtchens about the event.

Seniors on Decision Day 3.jpg
Maryville High School's Post Secondary Advisor Becky Houtchens talks to seniors who took time out of their school day on last week to pop into the library for Decision Day, where each senior signs a sheet and is recognized for their future plans.
