LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — With horns held high and feet in line, the Maryville Marching Spoofhounds placed fourth in the field competition at the Lee’s Summit North Marching Invitational on Saturday.
With the marching season nearing its completion for the Spoofhounds, Band Director Tim Gilham said the band is still continuing to grow and develop in its musicianship and visual presentation.
“The students have been working hard to address every detail in the show,” he said. “Although we didn’t get a trophy for the field show, I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish.”
With more than 20 schools competing in various events on Saturday, the Marching Spoofhounds received third place in the indoor drumline and color guard contests.
For its final field competition this season, the band will make its way to Cameron for the Cameron Marchfest on Saturday.