Maryville High School senior Clara Viau closes her eyes Saturday as she performs her alto saxophone solo during the field show competition at Lee’s Summit North High School.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — With horns held high and feet in line, the Maryville Marching Spoofhounds placed fourth in the field competition at the Lee’s Summit North Marching Invitational on Saturday.

With the marching season nearing its completion for the Spoofhounds, Band Director Tim Gilham said the band is still continuing to grow and develop in its musicianship and visual presentation.

