As part of a poverty simulation, Sydney Lyles, outreach director for Community Services, decides whether or not to give food assistance to a character portrayed by Phyllis Lawyer, Maryville Middle School special education teacher, on Monday, March 13, at the Maryville High School.
Becky Albrecht, left, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, speaks Monday to the crowd of participants at a poverty simulation held in the FEMA gymnasium at Maryville High School.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, around 50 people met in the FEMA gymnasium at Maryville High School where they took on the mantle of becoming someone else, someone with a low, or even no income.
With the goal of providing a look at how life is for a large portion of the country — and in Nodaway County where 15.2 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to census.gov — Community Services’ poverty simulation offered local teachers and this year’s Leadership Maryville class the opportunity to briefly see the world through the eyes of someone with a low income.
“Poverty is a reality for over 40 million Americans,” Cathy Rybolt, special projects coordinator with Community Services, said.
And though the day-to-day life of someone in poverty cannot be fully realized in a simulation, Rybolt said the goal of the event was to offer a chance for people to view the numerous possible difficulties in life that people earning low wages may face, hopefully “to shift the conversation, to open hearts and minds.”
For one hour, each of the participants portrayed a character, complete with documents like a Social Security card, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) card or food stamps, and a short history, all of which reflected difficult circumstances, according to The Forum’s discussions with other participants.
Participants then went through a game-like simulation in which they had to navigate various challenges — like finding work, bringing kids to school and buying groceries and clothes — within simulated weeks. The game was intended to allow people with more means at their disposal to get a brief window into the stresses that come with living in poverty.
Those who failed to complete all their tasks faced consequences. Some people were “evicted” from their homes. Children were removed by Social Services.
When the hour ended, each participant was asked for a single word to describe the experience: “stressful,” “impactful,” “unpredictable,” “tired,” “difficult,” “challenging,” “anxiety,” “familiar,” “frustrating,” “overwhelming” and more.
Rybolt told The Forum that this simulation is only the second she’s held since stopping them for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The whole goal was just to give you some perspective,” said Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. “The majority of you probably don’t deal with a lot of these things every day.”
She noted that when they have to give someone bad news, it might just be “the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” due to other things going on in their lives.
“It gives you some background understanding,” Albrecht said. “... Hopefully it’s given you all something to think about.”
She thanked the group of people who attended so the Leadership Maryville class could have the complete experience and Superintendent Logan Lightfoot for allowing the use of the space.
Lightfoot, who is participating in Leadership Maryville this year, told The Forum that even though he deals with poverty every day, the experience was different for him.
“To see it from the perspective of someone who struggles really helps with empathy,” he said.
Around 10 to 12 volunteers helped with the event.
“Before COVID we were doing 10 a year,” Rybolt said, throughout Community Service’s five-county service area.
Carla Wetzel, operations director at Community Services, said they used to hold the simulation for Northwest Missouri State University’s education department.
“We’ve had a couple of times where we’ve had kids just break down because it was too real,” she said.