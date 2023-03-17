MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, around 50 people met in the FEMA gymnasium at Maryville High School where they took on the mantle of becoming someone else, someone with a low, or even no income.

With the goal of providing a look at how life is for a large portion of the country — and in Nodaway County where 15.2 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to census.gov — Community Services’ poverty simulation offered local teachers and this year’s Leadership Maryville class the opportunity to briefly see the world through the eyes of someone with a low income.

Rita Carroll, Sydney Lyles and Cathy Rybolt, with Community Services, hold a debrief after a poverty simulation on Monday in the FEMA gymnasium at Maryville High School.
Becky Albrecht, left, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, speaks Monday to the crowd of participants at a poverty simulation held in the FEMA gymnasium at Maryville High School.
