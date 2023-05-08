ANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — Despite colder temperatures, Boy Scouts from across five counties, including Troop 75 from Maryville, camped out the weekend of April 22 at the Ford’s Farm camping property, owned by Andrew County, for the 2023 Loess Hills District Spring Camporee.
Held twice a year as an opportunity for Scouts from across the district to come together and participate in programs together, the event features either special training events, friendly competitions, or both, according to Justin Duncan, district executive with the Boy Scouts of America Pony Express Council.