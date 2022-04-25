MARYVILLE, Mo. — Three local homeschool students achieve “Memory Master” title.
To receive this title, the students memorized more than 660 pieces of memory work and were able to recall the information during four oral recitation proofs, of which the last two were completed with no mistakes.
Memorized content included 175 math facts, equations, and laws; 24 history sentences; 161 events and people in a chronological timeline; 30 singular and plural Latin noun endings; 53 prepositions and grammar facts, including 23 helping verbs and 12 linking verbs; 24 science facts; 120 geographic features; and the 46 U.S. presidencies.
Classical Conversations defines mastery as storing information in one’s long-term memory, as opposed to testing once and moving on. On July 18, the group will host a free, public, one-day conference focusing on tools and methods to make science memorable and engaging for children of all ages.
For more information about the conference or the homeschool group, contact Natasha Brand at natasha.brandcc@outlook.com or Karen Heredia at kherediacc@gmail.com.