Red Cross asks for blood donations
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors of all blood types to give blood. Rising COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant as well as a potentially active hurricane season provide challenges in the Red Cross’ ability to meet hospital demand.
To thank donors, those who give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut several days after their donation. It is valid at participating Sport Clips through Nov. 30, 2021.
While supplies last, those who donate Sept. 3-7 will receive a 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug.
There is an upcoming blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in St. Joseph. The address is 7 North Carriage Drive.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
For more information about the Red Cross, visit redcross.org, cruzrojaamericana.org or @RedCross on Twitter.
For a local opportunity to give blood, the Community Blood Center is holding a blood drive scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in the First Baptist Church gym, 221 E. Jenkins St. To book an appointment visit savealifenow.org/group and enter group code: BL. For more information contact Evie Church at 660-582-2671 or by email at echurch39@gmail.com.
Witches Tea tickets on sale
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The fifth annual Witches Tea will be held Monday, Oct. 25 at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. This year’s event is set to feature psychic readings, magical performances, and specialty vendors in the “Boo-tique.”
Prizes will be awarded for “Best Costume” and “Best Mask.” Facemasks are recommended for all participants in the museum while they are not eating or drinking. Funds from the event support AKMA’s operational budget, education programs, and community-centered free events.
Tickets are currently on sale. Guests have the choice of lunch at noon ($40 per participant) or supper at 6:30 p.m. ($50 per participant). To purchase tickets, call the museum at 816 233-7003 or visit http://albrecht-kemper.org/WitchesTea/. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, AKMA After Hours: Witches Brew Edition will take place 5-9 p.m. It features guided tours of the museum, children’s activities and games, and a cash bar with Halloween-themed cocktails. The event is free to the public. A “Witches Stew” dinner will be available for dinner.
Voices of the Past event tickets available
ST. JOSEPH, Mo.— The Mount Mora Cemetery Preservation and Restoration Association is set to host its annual Voices of the Past tour titled “Missouri: 200 Years and Movin’ On.”
Tours will be given at 6 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 and at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
All tours will begin with refreshments and a brief tour of the Wyeth Tootle Mansion located at 1100 Charles St. in St. Joseph. Then, patrons will ride a bus to Mount Mora Cemetery. During the tour, living history characters will tell stories from the past.
Admission is $22, and pre-paid reservations are required. Registration is available at stjosephmuseum.org/events.
For more information, visit mountmora.org and click on the events tab.