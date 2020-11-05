Food Safety course set for Nov. 17
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Several organizations have partnered to host a free Food Safety for Food Processors and Small Businesses webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The Missouri Small Business Development Center at Northwest Missouri State University, the Missouri Small Business Development Center for Agriculture, Food and Forestry and University Missouri Extension joined in an effort to provide free training for food processors and small businesses.
“As interest in small-scale food processing increases, so does interest in assuring that food safety regulations accommodate rather than hinder small processors.” said Denice Ferguson, county engagement specialist and agriculture business counselor.
The webinar is targeted toward anyone who packages and sells food directly to consumers, such as baked goods, raw or cooked meats. Speakers for this informational event will be from Missouri Enterprise, a professional consulting organization in the state that assists manufacturers with improving their operations. Topics presented during the program will include: Overview of food safety regulations, the differences between USDA and FDA pertaining to inspections and audits, compliance criteria, legal authority of USDA and FDA, basic concepts of hazard analysis and basic concepts of good manufacturing processes.
When registering, participants may choose to either view the webinar online or they may select to attend in-person at one of three locations it will be broadcast. In-person locations include: The Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 N. Market St. in Maryville; the Hundley-Whaley Research Center, 1109 S. Birch St. in Albany; and the MU Extension office in Buchanan County, 4125 Mitchell Ave. in St. Joseph.
There is no fee to participate, but registration is required by Monday, Nov. 16.
For more information and to register for this event, please visit extension.missouri.edu. If you have questions or need special accommodations, please email Denice Ferguson at deniceferguson@missouri.edu or call at 816-279-1691.
Federal grant to fund cancer screenings
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, a $500,000 grant for the first year to partner with clinics to increase colorectal screening rates with a focus in rural parts of the state.
“Colorectal cancer is the second most prevalent type of cancer in Missouri,” said Kevin Everett, Ph.D., associate professor of family and community medicine. “It’s also one of the most deadly. Since most new colorectal cancers occur in those older than 50, it’s extremely important that adults between the ages of 50 and 75 be screened.”
According to a news release, the project’s goal is to work with other institutions and organizations that are part of the Missouri Colorectal Cancer Roundtable, as well as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to improve colorectal screening rates in Missouri.
The CDC grant runs through June 2025 with yearly budgetary updates based on work to be accomplished.