Registration opens for Daddy Daughter Dance
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation has opened registration for this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance.
The dance is tentatively scheduled for Friday, March 12. To sign up, call or stop by the Maryville Community Center, 1407 N. Country Club Road, or go online to mpr.activityreg.com.
This year’s theme is Candyland. MPR noted in an online post that attendees will be required to follow all city mandates at the time of the event. Masks will be required and social distancing will be expected.
The cost is $30 per couple and $15 for each additional child. Photos will be taken from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
MU Extension program offers free tax services
COLUMBIA, Mo. — MU Extension has announced eligible Missourians may obtain free assistance with tax return preparation at Extension sites throughout the state through April 14.
“During such an extraordinary time, people will certainly have questions about their taxes,” said Andrew Zumwalt, an associate extension professor of personal financial planning.
Volunteers have been through IRS training and certification and will help families navigate tax preparation for free, he said.
According to a news release, VITA is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free tax preparation assistance for low- to moderate-income households — generally, those who make $57,000 or less annually. Trained community volunteers may help with special credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, child tax credit and credit for the elderly or the disabled.
“We are doing everything we can to offer tax preparation assistance to everyone who needs it,” Zumwalt said.
Zumwalt noted that VITA sites are not able to prepare returns involving farms, complicated small businesses and rental property income. Clients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information on free tax preparation programs from the IRS, visit www.irs.gov/individuals/irs-free-tax-return-preparation-programs.
To search for a VITA site, visit irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep or call 800-906-9887. In addition, most Missourians can file their taxes for free online with IRS Free File. Learn more at apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile.