Local 4-H member places at state

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Emily Bax of the Northeast Bluejays 4-H Club received third place in the Purchased Casual division of the Missouri 4-H State Fashion Revue held on Oct. 8 in Columbia.
Participants had the chance to model their outfits for members of the Stephens College Fashion Department, who served as judges for this event. Missouri 4-H partnered with the college and the University of Missouri Graduate Student Association of Textile and Apparel Management for judging and workshops, according to a press release.