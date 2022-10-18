MARYVILLE, Mo. — The two Maryville Lions clubs are jointly covering the cost for a vision screening program at Eugene Field Elementary and Maryville Middle School.
According to a news release, the computer-based screening will be for students in kindergarten, first, third, fifth and seventh grades, and will be conducted by a representative from the Missouri Lions KidSight Program.
If a student doesn’t make it to a follow-up, information and local resources will be made available for parents and guardians. The cost of the screenings is $2 and the Lions clubs are covering that charge, so there will be no cost to the students. Eugene Field Elementary Principal Philip Pohren indicated there will be 384 students that will be over the age of 6.
He said the screenings will be tentatively scheduled during the month of December.
KidSight’s program has grown to screen the vision of more than 67,000 kids throughout Missouri each year with the help of trained staff and volunteers operating across the state, a news release noted.
Using a photo screening device, trained technicians take a picture of a child’s eyes and instantly analyze the results to determine if the child is at risk for a vision problem. At-risk children are referred to visit an eye doctor, and KidSight staff provide individual, comprehensive follow-ups to connect parents with resources necessary to get their children the care they need.