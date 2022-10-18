Host and Pride Lions Clubs donate

Maryville R-II School District Superintendent Logan Lightfoot, center, receives checks from Maryville Pride Lions Treasurer Ken Barnes, left, and Maryville Host Lions President Chris Davison, right, to cover the cost of the vision screening program.

 SUBMITTED BY HOST LIONS CLUB

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The two Maryville Lions clubs are jointly covering the cost for a vision screening program at Eugene Field Elementary and Maryville Middle School.

According to a news release, the computer-based screening will be for students in kindergarten, first, third, fifth and seventh grades, and will be conducted by a representative from the Missouri Lions KidSight Program.

