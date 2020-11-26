MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously at its November meeting to overhaul the library’s policy on overdue library materials and pardon all existing patron overdue fines and fees.
Effective immediately, overdue fine accrual — at 5 cents per day for books and 50 cents per day for other items — has been dropped.
To jump start MPL’s new policy, library board members also approved a full pardon of all existing patron overdue fines for returned materials as well as a fresh start for patrons with standing replacement fees for items deemed lost six or more months ago.
According to library database records, around $17,000 in fines and fees — some sitting on patron records for as long as 10 years — were deleted from patron records as a result.
The number of public library districts opting to go “fine free” has grown considerably over the last 10 years, according to a library news release. Some librarians perceive traditional overdue fines to be an unnecessary barrier to access for some families, especially given that fines typically make up less than 1 percent of a library’s revenue.
“Fine free,” however, doesn’t mean library cardholders are not held liable for unreturned materials. Under the new policy, library users with even slightly overdue materials will be blocked from more borrowing until all items are checked in. And for the minority of cases where items are more than 30 days overdue, the cardholder will be invoiced for a full replacement fee along with an administrative fee for the library’s time and trouble.
But MPL Board President Keely Cline said she’s pleased with the board’s move to eliminate fining patrons who return their materials just a few days late. Cline noted the American Library Association has described fines as “a form of social inequity” because they disproportionately impact low-income individuals and children.
“Moving to a fine-free policy, which prevents patrons from borrowing additional materials until they return overdue items, rather than charging late fees, will encourage timely return of materials without financially penalizing patrons,” she said.
MPL Director Stephanie Patterson admits that she was initially skeptical of eliminating overdue fines, but upon closer inspection, it appeared the library’s traditional fine policy wasn’t working well. A little research both in-house and out, suggested that interruption in service is more effective in motivating borrowers to return their items.
“At the end of the day, libraries are pursuing their board-assigned mission and part of that still includes managing a publicly-funded pool of shared resources,” Patterson said. “Within that role, our motive is to promote timely returns so items can be made available to as many borrowers as possible.”
Patterson added that a majority of the more than 2,000 active cardholding households in and around Maryville do return their materials on time. Since reopening in May, MPL has seen circulation drop 37 percent to around just 4,000 checkouts per month. To protect patron and staff health, returned library materials are quarantined six days before being handled by staff and re-shelved.