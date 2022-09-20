Leadership Northwest Missouri logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri Cohort 2022 is hosting Stewards of Children, a child abuse prevention training for interested adults.

The training, facilitated by Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, will teach how to protect children from child sexual abuse by using a five-step method. Stewards of Children is an evidence-informed training that will aim to provide the tools needed to prevent, recognize and react responsibility to child sexual abuse.

