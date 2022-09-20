MARYVILLE, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri Cohort 2022 is hosting Stewards of Children, a child abuse prevention training for interested adults.
The training, facilitated by Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, will teach how to protect children from child sexual abuse by using a five-step method. Stewards of Children is an evidence-informed training that will aim to provide the tools needed to prevent, recognize and react responsibility to child sexual abuse.
The two-hour training utilizes video, a personal interactive workbook and facilitated group discussion. Those who take the class will hear powerful survivor stories, practical advice from experts and parents, and learn three empowerment skills.
Three in-person trainings will be offered in October at different locations across the region:
- Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m. at Northwest Missouri State University
- Oct. 11, 6-8 p.m. at North Central Missouri College
- Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m. at Cameron First Baptist Church
Each attendee will receive a certificate of completion and workbook to support continued personal and professional growth.
Child care is not provided and the training is not suitable for children to be present due to the sensitive nature of the training.
The cost is $10 using promocode LEADERS10 when registering through Eventbrite. Registration is available at bit.ly/taskforceevents.