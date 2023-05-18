MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local legislators on Tuesday spoke at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee event but didn’t have many answers for constituents looking for them.
During a question-and-answer portion, State Rep. Jeff Farnan, R-Stanberry, and State Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, fielded more questions about K-12 education than any other topic.
As part of a response to a question about teacher recruitment and retention, Black, a former agriculture teacher, said that teaching is “not that tough,” but said young people don’t appear to be interested in pursuing teaching careers.
Additionally, Farnan, who earlier this year voted against an open enrollment bill opposed by all six of the non-Maryville public school districts in Nodaway County, praised the very same bill on Tuesday and signaled that he could vote for a similar measure next session.
Other questions by representatives from Maryville’s two largest employers, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing USA and Northwest Missouri State University, yielded answers that showed little to no progress on priorities like child care availability, housing and higher education support.
Open enrollment
Earlier this year, rural school districts across the state, including five of the six non-Maryville districts in Nodaway County, passed resolutions opposing open enrollment efforts in the General Assembly.
House Bill 253 ultimately passed the House in March and would have allowed students to attend a district of their choice that opts in. The student’s home district could not prevent the student from leaving.
The smallest schools in the state were especially opposed to the legislation, with local superintendents saying that it could severely negatively impact rural districts.
Farnan voted against the bill, and told The Forum in January that he was particularly concerned about how districts that lose students would continue educating the ones still there and the resources that would be required to compete in attracting students.
However, on Tuesday, Farnan seemed to reverse course on the very same bill he had voted against in March.
“The bill that they had this year, it was pretty good, where a school could opt out of it. I really liked that part,” Farnan said. “… If (schools are) worried about losing children to other schools, they can only lose them to schools that have opted into the program. So, I don’t know around here if anybody would even opt into it. So I think it was a pretty good bill that didn’t make it across the finish line.”
Teachers
Present and former Maryville superintendents — Logan Lightfoot and chamber Executive Director Becky Albrecht, respectively — pressed Farnan and Black on how they would address the teacher shortage crisis that is hitting smaller school districts particularly hard.
In their answers, both leaned on smaller measures — like Career Ladder and the continuing state grant program to raise starting teacher pay to $38,000 — as demonstrations of progress.
Notably absent was any mention of recommendations released by a state Blue Ribbon Commission in October, which included recommendations to establish a statewide fund for salary raises, fund tuition assistance programs for teachers working in high-need areas and establishing other incentive programs for areas of critical shortage.
Farnan also cited a bill passed this session that allows retired teachers to teach up to four years at full-time status while still drawing full pension, as opposed to the two years that had been allowed previously. He also touted Grow-Your-Own programs, like one at Jefferson C-123 where he had served on the school board for many years, that are smaller, state-funded initiatives — usually in the thousands of dollars for local school districts like Jefferson — designed to encourage young people to follow a career path to teaching.
However, Albrecht questioned whether retired teachers and targeted local initiatives would be enough to make up for the massive and continuously growing gap between the number of teaching jobs and the number of teachers.
“Those are great things to help in the short term, but something I would encourage you to consider for down the road as you talk about issues next year is that it really is somewhat of a Band-Aid, though, because eventually those people will not be able to continue working,” Albrecht said. “And the real need is to motivate and encourage and inspire younger people to get involved and then retain them for the long haul. … By working on the back end, we’re really treating symptoms and not the cause. We need to get more people into the profession early on and then retain them, as opposed to just trying to keep people for just a couple more years.”
In response, Black indicated he did not agree.
“You got a real good idea of what’s gonna cause kids to wanna go teach?” he asked Albrecht. “At the end, Becky, I had three kids and I really, I worked on them hard, trying to get them to be ag teachers. Their answer was ‘I’m not putting up with this crap.’
“… And I told them it’s not that tough dealing with — you know, I put all of you in my classroom, I was a dictator. A benevolent one, but I was a dictator. It’s not that bad. But I couldn’t talk any of them into doing it.”
Later, the legislators returned to the topic of school funding after another constituent said his daughter is considering leaving the teaching profession, and would like to know if there’s any movement to supplement funding further to raise teacher pay in the state.
Farnan said the grant program, which was continued another year by the legislature and provides funding to school districts to reach a minimum $38,000 salary, is a good step toward doing that, and he’d like to see it go higher.
“But on the flip side of that, yeah, we may be like 49 in the lowest teachers’ pay, but our cost of living here is quite a bit less, too, than, you know, what it could be in Chicago,” Farnan said. “I agree, it is low. I would like to see that number higher than 38,000. We’re working on it.”
Black said his preferred solution would be to add an inflation factor into the Foundation Formula to help account for inflation within the formula. That, he said, would be a more reliable income for school districts to count on rather than the $38,000 year-to-year grant that has been approved the past two years.
Housing, child care
In response to a question from a representative from Kawasaki about any plans to assist rural communities with housing developments and child care facilities — two problems she said Kawasaki has faced for decades in Maryville — Farnan and Black said maybe next year.
A bill sponsored by Farnan would have allowed child care providers to exempt their own children from the caps imposed on home child care operations. It stalled in the Senate. Although that bill would be unlikely to address the scale of the need for child care facilities in Nodaway County, Farnan said he’s confident the bill will have more support next year.
Black said that a bill pushed by Gov. Mike Parson would have allowed companies like Kawasaki to claim tax credits on about a third of the cost of providing child care to employees. But that bill was one of several that stalled out in the Senate after Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, and Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, short-circuited the final few days of the session and prevented any remaining legislation from being considered.
As for housing, Black said he knew the issue was “not new.”
“All over north Missouri we have that trouble,” he said.
A 2018 housing study commissioned by the city of Maryville found those types of homes were difficult to find in Maryville, citing a “severe lack of housing in the $125,000 to $200,000 range,” with more and more housing developments instead geared toward rentals that house multiple people. Consequently, even when companies have open positions, finding housing for new employees can be a significant challenge.
Black, though, did not share any intentions of pursuing measures to incentivize more affordable housing for growing families. However, he did say he’s aware that Josh McKim, in his capacity as executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development, is part of a small, regional, independent working group that’s taking a look at measures taken in other states that may be able to be implemented in Missouri.
“I’ve done a good politician way (of telling) you we haven’t done a darn thing to fix it,” Black said. “But we’re trying to look at it and see whether we can get anything accomplished.”
Initiative petition
One of the pieces of legislation left in limbo in the Senate was a measure to raise the threshold for voters to add amendments to the Missouri Constitution. Both Black and Farnan support a Republican effort to raise the threshold to 57 percent from a simple majority.
Black said that he believes in general the threshold should be higher without mentioning abortion specifically as a driving force behind the push to raise the bar on initiative petitions.
“When we talk about putting stuff in the constitution, there needs to be a higher threshold, no matter what political party or what mindset Rusty Black has,” he said. “I don’t believe we oughta have bingo in the Missouri Constitution. I don’t think it belongs there; I think it belongs in the statutes somewhere.”
Farnan, though, was direct in his reasoning, and said he supports a special session to ensure it gets passed.
“If we don’t raise the threshold, I believe that we’re going to get abortion back in,” he said. “So I’m to the point where I hope we do have (a special session) to address that issue.”