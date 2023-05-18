Black and Farnan.jpg
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local legislators on Tuesday spoke at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee event but didn’t have many answers for constituents looking for them.

During a question-and-answer portion, State Rep. Jeff Farnan, R-Stanberry, and State Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, fielded more questions about K-12 education than any other topic.

5-18 Legislative Coffee 2.JPG
State Rep. Jeff Farnan, R-Stanberry, addresses a packed room in the Nodaway County Administration Center on Tuesday morning.
5-18 Legislative coffee 1.jpg
State Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, speaks during the Legislative Coffee hosted by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at the Nodaway County Administration Center.
