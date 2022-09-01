Lash Lab

Showcasing the winning window display is Lash Lab + Beauty Bar. From left are display artist Sasha Yeary, nail technician in training; Ciara Martin, and owner and lash technician; and Kaitlyn Clevenger.

 SUBMITTED BY DOWNTOWN MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville announced last week that Lash Lab + Beauty Bar won its recent window display contest.

The business, located at 114 E. Second St., was selected as winner because its display featured Bobby the Bearcat with manicured nails and lash extensions to showcase the business’s service lines, according to a news release.

