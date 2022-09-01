MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville announced last week that Lash Lab + Beauty Bar won its recent window display contest.
The business, located at 114 E. Second St., was selected as winner because its display featured Bobby the Bearcat with manicured nails and lash extensions to showcase the business’s service lines, according to a news release.
“The Lash Lab did a great job of incorporating the theme creatively while highlighting what their business is about,” said DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville executive director.
The contest, held Aug. 8-19, encouraged businesses in the downtown district to create storefront displays with a “Welcome Back, Bearcats” theme. The 10 businesses participating were evaluated by judges from the nonprofit organization and received additional points from social media voting. The organization hopes the contest will become an annual event.
The Lash Lab + Beauty Bar features a variety of services, including lash extensions, spray tans and custom press-on nails.