MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Optimist Club recently announced William Davison and Madison Lager as the winners of its annual “Just Say No” Drug-Free Poster Contest.

Fourth graders Lager, of Jefferson, and Davison, of Eugene Field, received two $10 gift cards and their posters have been entered into the Optimist West District “Just Say No” poster contest.

0
0
0
0
0