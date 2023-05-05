MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Optimist Club recently announced William Davison and Madison Lager as the winners of its annual “Just Say No” Drug-Free Poster Contest.
Fourth graders Lager, of Jefferson, and Davison, of Eugene Field, received two $10 gift cards and their posters have been entered into the Optimist West District “Just Say No” poster contest.
Fourth grade students in Nodaway County schools participated in the contest including students from Eugene Field Elementary School, Horace Mann Laboratory School, Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, Northeast Nodaway, North Nodaway, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, South Nodaway and West Nodaway.
Each student was given poster paper measuring 11 inches by 14 inches to express their views on the “Just Say No” theme from any part of the “Just Say No” pledge. Students were asked to not show or represent any existing commercial idea but to design a message to others about the importance of remaining drug-free.
After completing the design of the posters, fourth grade teachers submitted them. The club then evaluated the artistic expressions and chose a winner from each class, the top design for a boy and girl.
Winners from each fourth grade class received $10 gift cards and are shown with Optimist Lynn Beason at left:
- Kyle Welch and Paisley Leeann White, Eugene Field
- Ciara Hager and Carter Hull, Eugene Field
- Cheney Guilliams and Levi Walker, Eugene Field
- William Davison and Kylie Combs, Eugene Field
- Kimber Nelson and Jack Farrell, Horace Mann
- Landon Holtman and Madison Lager, Jefferson
- Reese Everhart and Calen Throener, Nodaway-Holt
- Bentley Hicks and Kynleigh Wymore, Northeast Nodaway
- Xander Henelone, North Nodaway
- Marileigh Weichinger and Wesley Phipps, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School
- Theodore Holtman and Say Wood, South Nodaway
- Vivian Hull and Dylan Gray (not pictured), West Nodaway